Skydio 2 drones again slashed to Black Friday sale prices

California-based drone manufacturer Skydio is giving shoppers who missed the company’s Black Friday mega-sale a second chance by again offering its virtually crash-proof Skydio 2 drone at a steeply reduced $949.

The Skydio 2 Starter Kit is one of several bundles the company is now offering at considerably lowered prices through its online store. That $949 entry-level package represents $400 savings from the heart-jolting price increase to $1,349 the company affected last May. It’s even fifty bucks lower than the previous $999 going rate, which is nothing to spit on either.

Pilots who jump at that deal can fly the drone using the Skydio 2 app, and benefit from its AI-enhanced 360° obstacle avoidance system that makes crashing the copter almost impossible. The craft also features advanced subject tracking performance, 4K60 HDR video, and operating gear, including propeller replacements.

As on Black Friday, the new Skydio 2 online store sale offers the drone at the heart of other bundles. A $1,399 Sports Kit providing a $400 discount builds off the Starter by adding a Skydio Beacon and three extra batteries. A $1,799 Cinema Kit shaves $500 off the usual cost and throws in a controller as well as the Beacon, a set of ND filters, and a hard-shell case. A Pro Kit goes for $2,599, down from the usual $2,999, with additional goodies that would cost nearly $400 to buy separately.

As a DroneDJ review of the Skydio 2 noted earlier this year, the “AI-enhanced product is significantly different from other drones,” with “tracking and obstacle avoidance (that) are phenomenal.” And with additional software, it said, the craft is “capable of outstanding scanning – even in interference-laden or GPS-denied locations.”

Skydio has given no indication of how long it plans to offer its Skydio 2 drone packages at sales prices. Therefore, anybody still second-guessing their Black Friday hesitations should probably get on the stick(s) sooner rather than later this time around.

