Now more North Carolina homes can order food delivery via drone

If you live in North Carolina, drone delivery could be coming to a chimney near you this Christmas. On-demand drone delivery service Flytrex has received approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to expand its operational radius to one nautical mile across all of its stations in North Carolina.

Israel-based Flytrex, which says it has made more home deliveries via drone than any other company in the US, can now offer food, drinks, and essential goods to about 10,000 more North Carolina households with the newly granted approval.

To check if you’re eligible, fire up the Flytrex app on an iOS or Android device.

Flytrex points out it will fulfill five-minute drone deliveries in cooperation with longtime partner Causey Aviation Unmanned, maintaining the highest safety standards. Highlighting that drone delivery is reaching new heights faster than anyone could have expected, Flytrex cofounder and CEO, Yariv Bash, says:

This approval from the FAA will allow us to cater to the growing demand for fast and efficient on-demand delivery in suburban America. We look forward to continuing on this exciting flight path, bringing five-minute delivery to the millions of backyards across the US.

It’s worth noting that the new FAA approval comes on the heels of several milestones for Flytrex. Just last month, Flytrex raised a $40 million Series C funding round to ramp up expansion throughout the US and advance partnerships with leading retailers and quick-service restaurants.

In October 2021, the company launched its third drone delivery station in North Carolina at the Holly Springs Towne Center, expanding its service from Fayetteville and Raeford.

The company further claims the volume of its food delivery orders across North Carolina has increased more than tenfold since February 2021.

Flytrex’s delivery drones can carry a 6.6-pound payload (the equivalent of six to eight hamburgers) for a distance of 3.5 miles and back at a speed of up to 32 mph.

