Autel Explorer app update brings 16x zoom to EVO II drones

Autel Robotics is ready with a new update for its Autel Explorer flight app, and you’ll want to grab this one, especially if you own an EVO II series drone.

Autel is rolling out a new update for its Explorer app on both iOS (v 1.11.43) and Android (v 1.1.7.98). While the primary function of this update is adding support for the new EVO II Enterprise drones, there are some neat features and improvements in here that users of EVO I, EVO II, EVO II Pro, and EVO II Dual drones will also appreciate.

To begin with, the update adds 16x digital zoom on all EVO II series drones – a timely addition considering the upcoming Nano and Lite series also flaunt 16x digital zoom.

Next, for EVO II Pro users, the update adds an option to adjust the aperture in Panorama mode.

Further, if you use an iOS device, you should also see a new shooting angle option (0° and +/-90°) in Rectangular and Polygon missions.

Coming to optimizations and bug fixes, the new app update fixes a camera setting issue on the Autel EVO I and removes No-Fly Zone (NFZ) restrictions from Orbit mode. It also fixes the ground sample distance (GSD) error in missions and changes the EVO II RTK mount point input method to manual.

To bring your Autel Explorer app up to the latest version, you can check for an over-the-air (OTA) update or grab the APK (Android only) from Autel’s website. If you use the Autel Smart Controller, update it to version 1.0.65 to bring the latest changes into effect.

