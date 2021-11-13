EVO Nano and Lite will be available before Christmas: Autel Robotics

Autel Robotics has some good news for people hoping to grab an EVO Nano or EVO Lite drone for the holidays. Maxwell Lee, General Manager at Autel Robotics, has confirmed to DroneDJ that tech enthusiasts will be able to buy the company’s new drone series beginning December.

Autel officially announced its new drone series, EVO Nano and EVO Lite, in September 2021.

Users have been eagerly waiting for these drones to hit the market because the sub-250-gram Nano and Nano+ feature some of the most impressive specs you’d expect to find in a beginner’s drone, while the mid-range EVO Lite and Lite+ are ideal for high-res content creation. The EVO Lite+, for example, features a 1-inch CMOS sensor with an adjustable aperture, capable of capturing 20MP stills and 6K video at 30fps.

However, fans were disappointed to see the estimated shipping date for these drones getting pushed back continually, despite many authorized retailers accepting pre-orders since October. Leading drone retailer B&H Photo recently went as far as to declare on its online store that Autel Nano and Lite may not be available for pickup before February 2022.

But now, you can expect these authorized drone retailers to start updating their shipping dates soon.

As Autel Robotics’ Lee tells DroneDJ:

Our factories are running at full speed right now to meet the production goals and we should be seeing vast quantities of EVO Nano and EVO Lite series arriving in the United States by December. We are also in the process of letting our dealers know the new product timelines, now that we have the update from our engineers and factories.

Awesome! So, with EVO Nano and EVO Lite expected to hit the shelves soon, it would be a good idea to pre-order your preferred model as quickly as possible to guarantee an early ship date during a time of global supply chain crisis.

