DJI’s annual SkyPixel drone photo & video contest is back with almost $100K in prizes

Tech giant DJI and its social media platform SkyPixel are bringing back their popular SkyPixel Aerial Photo & Video Contest for the seventh year with prizes totaling nearly $100,000.

Announcing the details and award categories of the annual contest, DJI and SkyPixel say they plan to give away more than 54 awards in 10 categories – six for video and four for photography.

The winners of the grand prize in the photo and video category will each receive a DJI coupon for $7,500, which can be redeemed for any DJI product. Other prizes include the flagship Mavic 3 drone, Air 2S Fly More Combo (which is now shipping with the new DJI RC Pro), RS 2 Pro Combo, and Action 2 Dual-Screen Combo.

SkyPixel drone photo, video contest details

The contest will run from December 21, 2021, to February 21, 2022, with the winners announced on February 22, 2022.

All photos need to be shot on a drone – brand no bar – and each image has to be at least 3 MB with a resolution of at least 300 dpi. EXIF data should also be retained.

Video submissions, meanwhile, can contain non-drone footage as well. But DJI and SkyPixel expect to see at least 30 seconds of aerial shots in a video not exceeding five minutes in length.

You can submit as many photos or videos as you wish. The entries will be judged by a panel of incredible industry professionals, including Yann Arthus-Bertrand, Alex Mellis, Pieter de Vries, Stefan Foster, Karim Iliya, and Yunshan Yu.

Award categories

The video contest consists of six categories:

Nature: Go out in the wild and capture the true beauty of nature.

Go out in the wild and capture the true beauty of nature. City: Document vibrant moments in the city and get immersed in energy, history, and humanity.

Document vibrant moments in the city and get immersed in energy, history, and humanity. Travel: Share a weekend getaway or an unforgettable adventure around the globe (people must be included in the video).

Share a weekend getaway or an unforgettable adventure around the globe (people must be included in the video). FPV: Share an immersive flying experience and bring your audience even closer to the action and excitement.

Share an immersive flying experience and bring your audience even closer to the action and excitement. Sport: Capture moments in movement, showing the power and energy of people engaged in sports.

Capture moments in movement, showing the power and energy of people engaged in sports. Showreel: Shoot, edit and create a short video showcasing your very own memorable moments from 2021.

The photo contest consists of the following four categories:

Portrait: Capture a person’s expression, action, or life’s passion in the vast beauty of their surroundings

Capture a person’s expression, action, or life’s passion in the vast beauty of their surroundings Nature: Capture a moment in time to reveal the true beauty of nature

Capture a moment in time to reveal the true beauty of nature Architecture: Discover amazing structures from a new perspective

Discover amazing structures from a new perspective Sport: Capture the energy and excitement of athletes.

Special award category for Mavic 3 users

If you’ve bought the DJI Mavic 3, or plan to grab one before the contest ends, do consider submitting an entry shot with your new drone. One photography winner and one video winner will each get to choose any DJI product valued up to $6,000. In addition, all submissions shot on a Mavic 3 get the chance to be selected by the SkyPixel editor and win a 15%-off coupon for DJI Mavic 3 accessories.

For more information on contest rules and guidelines, visit the SkyPixel website. And irrespective of the category you decide to enter, always fly with caution and follow the local regulations.

