DJI Mavic Mini Fly More Combo drops to $299 in rare deal

For the next few hours, you can grab the DJI Mavic Mini Fly More Combo for $299, the drone’s all-time lowest price.

Originally launched at $499 in 2019 and offered more recently for $399, one of the most dependable beginner’s drones right now can be picked up for only $299 at B&H Photo, complete with its must-have accessories like an extra pair of batteries and propeller blades.

The reason the sub-250-gram drone is seeing such a heavy discount is that DJI has discontinued this model. But at $299, the Mavic Mini Fly More Combo is $150 cheaper than the standalone version of its successor, Mini 2, and matches the price of the standalone version of the recently released Mini SE (which essentially uses the same internal components of the Mavic Mini in the shell of the Mini 2).

Also, DJI is still rolling out new firmware updates for the Mavic Mini, which basically tells you that while the aircraft may not be on the production line anymore, the drone maker has no plans to abandon it in terms of support, spares, and technical assistance.

The Mavic Mini shoots video at up to 2.7K resolution at 30 fps, and 1080 at 60fps. It can achieve up to 12MP images. The drone’s camera is mounted on a stabilized 3-axis gimbal and sophisticated flight modes ensure that you can capture complex, cinematic shots with just a tap in the DJI Fly app. The drone features up to 30 minutes of flight time on a full battery charge.

Yes, it would have been great to have 4K video recording, but $299 is truly a bargain for an awesome mini drone combo that is perfect for traveling and capturing epic shots. So, if you’re looking for your first drone, or an affordable drone, or simply a fantastic gift for someone special, grab the DJI Mavic Mini Fly More Combo while it’s at an all-time low price.

