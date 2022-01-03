DJI, SkyPixel announce 2021 creative video contest winners

After sifting through entries from over 118 countries and regions, tech giant DJI and its social platform SkyPixel have announced the winners of the 2021 SkyPixel Creative Video Contest.

The annual drone photo and video contest organized by SkyPixel is always a big deal for content creators. But DJI’s product portfolio spans well beyond flying machines. Last year, the company decided to celebrate the ever-improving imaging quality of its handheld products by organizing the SkyPixel Creative Video Contest. Now, the winners of prizes totaling nearly $46,000 have been revealed.

SkyPixel Creative Video Contest 2021 winners

The grand prize winner is travel filmmaker Sergio Mota who showcased an aesthetically stunning Italian adventure in the work titled “TUSCANY Through ART.”

The video takes you on a journey across the masterpieces from Friedrich, Dalí, and Van Gogh, catching glimpses of European art history and celebrating the beauty of humanity. “The whole video is built with three pillars: art, color, and the artists,” Sergio says. “I wanted to show how various artists create a fantasy world full of color through the emblematic landscapes of Tuscany.”

Judging committee member Mike Bishop calls the piece “one of the most unique and creative short films I’ve seen and a clear winner, in my opinion.”

Watch the film here:

The pro video prize has been bagged by travel photographer Daniel, aka DCoedel. His piece, “Feeling África,” leverages the remarkably dynamic relationship between nature and civilization to illustrate an impactful yet emotional side of the continent.

“The inspiration to create this video was to transmit to people the beauty of a continent that for many is unexplored,” DCoedel says. “People usually travel more to other continents, but Africa has something special that makes it unique.”

Here’s the winning video:

In addition, DJI and SkyPixel have also announced the first, second, and third places in the Sport, Travel, Party, Pets & Kids, Creative, Food, and 15s Short Video categories. From Venice, Italy, to Nanchong, China, from the dazzle of fire dancing to the serendipity of a temple, the winning submissions capture impactful, exciting, and intimate stories from all over the world. To view the submissions, click here.

Read more: DJI’s annual SkyPixel drone photo & video contest is back with almost $100K in prizes

