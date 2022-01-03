This drone fireworks display just smashed two Guinness World Records titles

Ras Al Khaimah, a city in the United Arab Emirates, has a new claim to fame. A drone fireworks display conducted as part of the city’s New Year’s Eve celebrations has clinched two Guinness World Records titles.

Ras Al Khaimah’s NYE 2022 drone fireworks display was organized as a six-act sequence starting with the countdown just before midnight. Featuring innovative pyrotechnic performances spanning an area of over 4.7 km, the 12-minute spectacle was choreographed to epic orchestral music. More than 5,000 hours of work went into preparing for the show.

The display began with a spectacular tower of lights, 1,055.8 meters high – the next act in the show was a “Happy New Year” message written in the sky with firework drones. This was followed by a tribute to the UAE, celebrating the achievements of the nation and its people. The next act featured hundreds of drones displaying the UAE’s 50th-anniversary logo, while the finale was held in two parts – a multi-color display of lights and a massive expanse of white that illuminated the skyline.

Drone fireworks display breaks world records

Setting the first Guinness World Records title for the “Highest Altitude Multirotor/Drone Fireworks Display” was the tower of pyrotechnic drones 1,055.8 meters in height, taller than any skyscraper in the world.

The second Guinness World Records title was for the “Most Remote Operated Multirotor/Drones Launching Fireworks Simultaneously”, when 452 drones launched fireworks simultaneously to create the “Happy New Year” visual in the sky.

A spokesperson of the organizing committee called the drone fireworks display “a tribute to the leadership and people of Ras Al Khaimah and the UAE not only as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of our nation but also in preparation for the next 50 years.” The organizers also stressed that the event would help to underline the reputation of Ras Al Khaimah as a leading tourism destination and help the city to get more visitors from across the world.

Watch the full show here:

