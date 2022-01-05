DJI drops new firmware for Phantom 4 RTK drone

DJI has released a new firmware update for its most compact and accurate low-altitude mapping solution, the Phantom 4 RTK drone.

The DJI P4 RTK is an intuitive surveying solution, capable of capturing centimeter-level data to create georeferenced 2D maps and 3D models of project sites. The drone is controlled using the DJI GS RTK app that comes with multiple planning modes, including photogrammetry (2D and 3D), waypoint flight, terrain awareness, and block segmentation. The January 2022 firmware update increases the capabilities of this app through new features and optimizations. Here are the complete details…

The latest P4 RTK firmware update released by DJI is called v02.02.0607. Look for this number while updating both the aircraft as well as the remote controller and D-RTK 2 Mobile Station, if you use one. It’s important to update them all, or else they will not work together. Your DJI GS RTK app, meanwhile, should be updated to v2.2.0-GSP.

The firmware v02.02.0607:

Adds manual timed shooting in DJI GS RTK to provide continuous shooting with certain time intervals.

Adds support to group manually shot photos in DJI GS RTK. When “Manual Photo Organization” is enabled in the app, manually shot and manually timed photos will be stored in the survey folder as well as the PPK data.

Adds prompt in DJI GS RTK to recommend using RTK positioning when performing terrain-following operations.

Adds aircraft status prompts in DJI GS RTK.

Optimizes UI of settings in DJI GS RTK.

Fixes the issue of Cloud PPK not being activated with activation code in some scenarios.

Fixes the rare issue of customized RTK network connection failing in some scenarios.

Do note that you will not be able to downgrade the drone to v02.02.0503 or a lower version after this firmware update. DJI also says that using this firmware with a version of DJI Terra older than v2.0. is not recommended, as some functions will not work properly.

How to update DJI Phantom 4 RTK drone firmware

You can update the P4 RTK firmware in the DJI Assistant 2 for Phantom. The DJI GS RTK app can also be used to update the firmware of both the aircraft and remote controller. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to do this:

Power on the remote controller and the aircraft. Ensure that the remote controller has access to the internet. Connect the USB-C port on the remote controller to the Micro USB port on the aircraft via a USB-C OTG cable and a Micro USB cable. There will be a prompt on the lower right corner in the DJI GS RTK app if there is new firmware. Tap the text to enter the firmware page. Select the desired firmware and tap Update to enter the firmware information page. Tap Download v02.02.0607 to download the firmware package for all the devices. When the download is complete, tap Update v02.02.0607 under each device to enter the update page for the corresponding device, then tap Install and wait for the update to complete. After successfully completing the update, restart the remote controller and the aircraft manually.

Note that the battery level should be above 30% for the firmware update.

The remote controller and the aircraft will restart automatically during the firmware update. Be sure to keep the connection between the remote controller and the aircraft. Do not operate them manually until the app indicates installation is completed.

Also, the remote controller may become unlinked from the aircraft after the firmware update. Relink the remote controller and aircraft if necessary.

