Aerodyne seeks further European expansion in Astralution deal

Malaysia-based drone services company Aerodyne Group is seeking to extend its recent run of success through a new partnership with Norway’s robotic and drone tech specialist Astralution, in an effort to generate new clients from Scandinavia’s energy sector.

Aerodyne, a global leader in drone technology, data technology, and digital transformation announced the strategic partnership to harness Astralution’s efforts to demonstrate the effectiveness of drone and robotic technology to companies in a variety of activities. In addition to inspection, emergency preparedness, crisis management, surveillance, monitoring, surveying, mapping, and agricultural applications of uncrewed tech, Astralution will use its many years in the region’s offshore oil and gas industry to demonstrate the advantages of Aerodyne’s drone-as-a-service benefits to Scandinavia’s energy groups.

Since its founding in 2014, Aerodyne has provided cloud-based oil and gas infrastructure, powerline, offshore and onshore wind turbine, and solar panel inspection and management services – providing clients with complete, real-time data to make their decisions. In those ways, the company has worked on more than 560,000 equipment networks – including 380,000 km of power facilities – in 35 countries, logging nearly 460,000 flight hours along the way.

Aerodyne says its partnership with Astralution will offer long-term value to Scandinavian energy clients by offering each tailored drone services. In doing so, the pair believes they can accelerate the digitalization of the region’s oil and gas sector by adding a sensor-enhanced layer of data analysis to operational performance. An important upshot of that, they say, is up to $20 million in potential savings from prevented equipment failure, and faster identification and repair of breakdowns that do occur.

“There is also a huge opportunity to break data silos in the oil and gas sector, and

room to improve in how data can be standardized, integrated, and analyzed,” said Aerodyne cofounder and CEO Kamarul Muhamed. “Our AI-powered asset management solution – Vertikaliti – will not only provide up to 90% time savings with smart oil and gas monitoring systems (and) 35% operation cost savings for wind turbine analysis, but also up to 97% increased productivity for solar panel inspections.”

Muhamed also said the regional partnership was perfectly timed for prospective energy clients seeking to fully digitize their infrastructure networks as the world pivots from dependence on fossil fuels to cleaner, greener options.

“The total renewable capacity in Denmark and Norway in 2020 was 9,677 megawatts and 37.2 terawatts2 respectively, making it a huge market to tap into in terms of renewable energy asset management,” he said. “This is especially so since the EU is looking to install 30 gigawatts worth of wind farms every year from 2021 to 2030.”

Its new push in Scandinavia comes just a year after Aerodyne moved to expand its European operations with partnerships in Austria, Switzerland, and Germany. In September, the company came out on the top of a global ranking of remote-sensing businesses for the first time ever. Earlier this month, meanwhile, Aerodyne said it had taken a controlling stake in Malaysia-based artificial intelligence and data analytics firm, Synapse Innovation.

