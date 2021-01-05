Aerodyne Group has forged two new European partnerships that will allow it to expand its operations into Austria, Switzerland, and Germany. The new partnership will allow QUANTO AG and Taku International to offer Aerodyne’s cloud-based management asset solution, vertikaliti, to their customers.

The Aerodyne platform combines smart drones and powerful data analytics to provide customers with a foolproof solution to monitor and manage assets.

Aerodyne Group COO, Rossi Jaafar, said:

“I am elated by this partnership with QUANTO AG and Taku International, which reflects Aerodyne’s deep-rooted spirit in harnessing mutual synergies with reputable tech solution providers within our geographic markets. This strategic collaboration will benefit our German, Swiss, and Austrian markets with optimum value proposition for drone services with cutting-edge intelligence and analytics that are second to none.”

QUANTO AG is a leading IT and management consultancy with branches in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. The company specializes in cybersecurity, IoT, and AI, making it the perfect company for the Aerodyne Group to partner with.

Managing partner of QUANTO AG, Jens Brakhage, added:

”I am very much looking forward to the partnership with Aerodyne. We observe a clear market trend for DT3 solutions integrated in the backend systems of our customers. Advanced systems, like SAP® S/4HANA, offer the chance to handle information delivered by drone solutions.”

Taku International is a leading technology strategy and implementation company with expertise in the IoT, AI, and aerial sensor field, allowing it to share its vast knowledge with customers and Aerodyne to improve its services.

Karin Hollerbach, managing member of Taku, finished with:

“This collaboration is an exciting example of what is possible when organizations with complementary skillsets come together. It enables us to bring drone data acquisition and integration solutions to our customers that no one of our three companies could do on their own.“

Photo: Aerodyne Group

