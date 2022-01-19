Aquiline Drones, GlobalFlyte offer AWARE asset to first responder clients

The UAV manufacturing and cloud service provider Aquiline Drones is deepening its relationship with GlobalFlyte to extend and improve first responder use of AWARE, the centralized incident response platform designed to improve situational awareness for people reacting to emergencies.

Hartford-based Aquiline Drones (AD) initially created ties with GlobalFlyte as part of its continuing offer to give police, fire, and other first responder workers free drone pilot training to enhance their work. As part of that, AD has allowed students access to AWARE’s blend of communication and visualization tools that provide continual boundary-free, location-based information feeds to public safety field personnel, 911 operators, dispatch centers, and command centers. The data accentuates knowledge of geography around response sites to enable quicker and safer intervention through improved communication, collaboration, and comprehension.

Now the two companies are taking that cooperation further by linking AWARE’s Smart Response Software platform to AD’s Spartacus line of autonomous, artificial intelligence-enhanced drone tech. That, in conjunction with AD’s cloud-based cognitive AI services will give first responder clients continual real-time data flows to fully monitor fast-moving emergencies, and make the best decisions possible in reaction to those developing situations.

That blend, the two partners say, will lend crucial help to firefighters, police officers, and EMTs in assessing ongoing crises, deploying necessary resources, and determining life-saving courses of action in real time during emergency events.

“Merging live AI-processed drone video streams with the patented AI-enhanced audio streams offered by AWARE significantly enhances situational awareness for first responders and the value they provide in service to their community,” said Dalton Pont, AD’s chief innovation officer. “Additionally, Aquiline Drones’ maintenance repair overhaul model guarantees fully functional operational UAVs, which eliminates worry and ensures high quality use when it matters most.”

The linkage will hook AD Spartacus drones and their first responder users directly into AWARE capabilities, which are built around three main assets.

First is the ActionMap providing a unified mapping platform allowing dispatchers, commanders, and first responders to view the same real-time information as emergencies develop. The second is the secure Multi-Modal Communications platform that integrates live voice-to-text transcription with text messaging, voice playback, and customizable keyword highlighting in an intuitive user interface. The third is the AwareMobile app that allows users to stay updated about an incident while in the field.

The companies say all that makes their combined offer ideal for drone use in search and rescue, disaster management, law enforcement, and even site inspection. In fact, AD CEO Barry Alexander believes the critical uses for AWARE will broaden as use of UAVs in first responder activity continues to expand.

“From raging wildfires out West to devastating building collapses on the East, police officers, firefighters, and EMTs must constantly rise to the challenge of keeping Americans safe,” said Alexander. “Our new partnership with AWARE helps protect and save them by minimizing or eliminating hazards entirely.”

