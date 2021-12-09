Aquiline Drones extends free first responder pilot training offer

For all those first responders out there who’ve been a bit tardy in taking advantage of a nice opportunity, here’s good news. Connecticut-based UAV tech, cloud, and software solutions provider Aquiline Drones has announced it is extending its offer to provide free pilot training and education to emergency and rescue workers for another six months.

Aquiline Drones says it will prolong its program of providing its Flight to the Future (F2F) UAV pilot training and education course to police officers, firefighters, and first responders free of charge until June of next year. The company initially began that offer in July as its way of thanking those who dedicate their work – and risk their lives – to intervening in perilous situations to save others.

Thus far, over 500 qualified public security employees have gotten in on that deal and completed the usually $399 course entirely gratis. Yet that response was so strong, and gratitude of Aquiline Drones founder and CEO Barry Alexander sufficiently enduring, that the company decided to extend the program another half year so a maximum number of deserving people could get in on it.

“We initially offered free Flight to the Future training to all first responders in honor of the twentieth 9/11 anniversary,” Alexander explains. “However, overwhelming demand inspired us to continue arming these heroes with crucial training to keep them safe and secure by raising situational awareness with drones and cloud computing technology whenever they answer a call…. Since the holiday season is a time of giving and helping others, we could not think of a better gift than ensuring all first responders partake in this essential training at no cost.”

The interactive F2F course instructs police, fire, and rescue professionals how to use drones, associated cloud technology, and artificial intelligence capabilities safely and effectively in responding to emergencies.

Aquiline Drones’ online pilot training can be accessed any time participants can and want to work on the program, which prepares them to obtain their Federal Aviation Administration Part 107 commercial drone operation certification. Along the way, tuition-waived students learn the functionalities and use of cloud computing, artificial intelligence, the internet of things, and other technologies that continue transforming and improving the ways drones are used.

Through the company’s partnership with GlobalFlyte, F2F also gives first responders access to Aware, the centralized incident response platform designed to improve situational awareness for all those reacting to emergencies – before, during, and after those crisis events.

The Aware blend of communication and visualization tools provides boundary-free, location-based information that’s continually fed to public safety field personnel, 911 operators, dispatch centers, and command centers. The data accentuates knowledge of geography around response sites to enable quicker and safer intervention through improved communication, collaboration, and comprehension.

“Both AD and GlobalFlyte understand that in the chaos of a new incident, time is the enemy,” says Alexander. “The longer it takes to assess needs and deploy the appropriate response, the greater the chance of the incident escalating to dangerous and deadly proportions. Integrating Aware technology into AD’s drone and cloud technology ecosystem ensures enhanced situational awareness and, therefore, better allocation of resources.”

