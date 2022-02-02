Drone Harmony, FlyNex join forces to automate asset inspections, data analysis

Drone mission planning platform Drone Harmony is having a very exciting 2022 thus far. Last month, the Switzerland-based company announced it had raised $1.6 million for product innovation. And today, we are hearing about an exciting new partnership with FlyNex, a German software integration platform, resulting in a one-stop drone data solution for energy and construction companies.

Both Drone Harmony and FlyNex are well-established names in Europe’s growing commercial drone market. While Drone Harmony focuses on 3D data collection with automated aerial missions, FlyNex’s expertise lies in integrating the complete workflow of drone operations planning – devices, teams, and projects – and connecting third-party AI-based solutions into its platform for the analysis of the collected data.

Together, these companies can provide a scalable, cloud-based workflow solution to automate drone missions in asset-rich construction, energy, telecom, and real estate sectors – the most prominent use cases being the inspection of facilities and buildings, documentation, or surveying jobs.

Most companies in these sectors are deploying drones to reap cost benefits from reduced “time to data,” which means the required time span to collect and analyze data from a particular asset. And the integrated solution provided by drone Harmony and FlyNex can really help with that.

Andreas Dunsch, CEO and cofounder of FlyNex, is naturally chuffed about the partnership that will bring his company closer to realizing its mission of empowering corporations to use drones for scalable data-driven operations. Dunsch says:

We are very enthusiastic to provide these technological possibilities so soon. For the first time, companies are able to digitize the complete workflow of planning, performing, and evaluating aerial data with drones. Drone Harmony closes the gap of repeatable and automated data collection on the FlyNex platform.

Martin Fuchsberger, CEO and cofounder of Drone Harmony, adds:

In today’s trending digitalization efforts, companies face the challenge to scale up their drone-based inspection workflows across thousands of infrastructure assets. The Flynex platform brings everything needed for this scale-up into one place, thereby offering an integrated and comprehensive workflow for enterprises. We are therefore thrilled that Flynex chose Drone Harmony for automating the data acquisition needs of their platform.

