Esri Site Scan now supports DJI M300 drone, P1 mapping camera

Esri Site Scan Flight for ArcGIS, a popular cloud-based drone mapping software, has added support for the DJI Matrice 300 (M300) RTK drone with the Zenmuse P1 photogrammetry camera.

Calling DJI’s flagship enterprise aircraft “one of the most requested drones to add to the Flight app’s supported drones lineup,” spatial technology giant Esri confirms the development and testing for the products is now complete and that M300 RTK users can start using their drones in Site Scan Flight.

DJI M300 RTK and Zenmuse P1 bundle

The M300 RTK is DJI’s most rugged and reliable commercial drone platform. It comes packed with a ton of safety features that facilitate operations in the most challenging of weather conditions. Offering a flight time of up to 55 minutes, the drone is ideal for large, complex job sites that require greater transmission distance (up to 15 km or ~9 miles), speed (23 m/s or 51.5 mph), and advanced collision avoidance and obstacle detection systems.

The P1 payload, meanwhile, is designed specifically for photogrammetry missions. The full-frame camera gimbal captures high-resolution images at 45 MP, allowing users to fly higher and capture large areas faster, while still creating the same resolution outputs as before with lower resolution sensors.

Because of this faster drone flight speed, rapid shutter speed, and high-resolution camera, the M300 and P1 bundle can capture 250 acres in a single flight, delivering pinpoint survey accuracy.

Esri Site Scan for ArcGIS

The Esri Site Scan solution encompasses flight planning, data capture, data processing, analysis, data sharing, and drone fleet management. It is offered as “Software as a Service” (SaaS) with unlimited storage and computing. With this solution, organizations involved in construction, engineering, utilities, natural resources, and government agencies can:

Plan and execute drone flights and manage flight data and metadata to support project requirements

Manage their drone fleet to run safe and efficient drone operations

Generate 2D and 3D mapping and analytics products from drone imagery

Publish drone mapping products to ArcGIS Online, ArcGIS Enterprise, and Autodesk BIM 360

In addition to the newly added M300 RTK, Site Scan also supports several other DJI drones including the Matrice 200 series, Inspire 2, Mavic Pro, Mavic 2 Pro, and the Phantom 4 Pro series.

