InDro Robotics launches FLYY drone pilot training program

Canadian robotics, drone, and UAV solutions company InDro Robotics is introducing its new FLYY online instruction portal, offering full flight training for aspiring pilots seeking compliance with Transport Canada (TC) requirements.

InDro’s FLYY program provides a step-by-step series of courses assisting student drone pilots to work at their own pace towards earning TC’s Basic or Advanced Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS) certification. It covers learning TC requirements for visual line of sight operation of UAVs weighing between 250 grams and 25 kilos. FLYY also provides support in the form of a specialized study guide and access to a forum where students can put questions to and gain insight from veteran drone and crewed aircraft pilots.

FLYYs array of training packages include an 84-lesson Basic ground school and practice exam using videos, quizzes, and downloadable resources. An Advanced ground school module is also available. An Online Flight Training option allows students to build skills with animated guidance on flight maneuvers that all pilots should know, and download InDro’s drone tutoring resources.

In-house program guides are at the ready to provide schooling on standard operating procedures ahead of certification testing. When that big day comes, meanwhile, students can book an in-person Flight Review for passing their TC certification.

InDro’s FLYY was created by Canadian crewed aviation and RPAS instructor and expert Kate Klassen, who drew from her experience working with TC on multiple initiatives, including the Canadian Drone Advisory Committee, to create the program.

“I’ve constructed the FLYY courses and guides to ensure success for those seeking to become Basic or Advanced RPAS pilots,” said Klassen. “We’ve put a lot of effort into making these courses not only educational but fun and engaging. This is definitely the most comprehensive suite of courses I’ve pulled together, and it’s fully updated for 2022.”

The rollout of FLYY adds another dimension to the wider instruction InDro has provided aspiring drone pilots, as well as those seeking to advance to higher levels of operation. InDro also offers a wide range of specialized UAVs and terrestrial robotic vehicles and was the first company in Canada to be authorized to fly cargo by drone.

FLYY basic courses run from CAD $49 to a full package at $125, with an advanced offer at $449, and can also be taken by non-Canadians wanting to fly their craft legally and safely in the country. People signing up can get a 15% discount until March using the FLYY15 code at checkout.

“I see this as an important extension of InDro’s well-respected in-person courses, allowing us to offer the same high level of expertise to new drone pilots across the country,” said company CEO Philip Reece. “Kate Klassen is an industry pro and has done a tremendous job with this content. With her deep expertise in traditional aviation, drones, and online teaching she’s the ideal person to have shaped – and to present – this course.”

