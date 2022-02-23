Draganfly’s spraying drones reach 500,000-seat sanitization milestone

Draganfly is celebrating a major health and safety milestone with its spraying drones disinfecting more than 500,000 seats using the company’s proprietary pathogen and surface sanitizer technology.

The last few months have seen the drone solutions and systems developer being engaged at several high-profile events. These include the recent spraying at Alabama State University’s Dunn-Oliver Acadome, Drone Racing League’s Vegas Championship Race during CES 2022, and the EDGE22 plenary sessions at the Park Theater in the Park MGM in Nevada.

The company’s spraying technology was also implemented ahead of NASCAR’s June 2021 tripleheader weekend at the Nashville Superspeedway and Barrett-Jackson’s March 2021 collector car auction in Arizona.

In a press release announcing the milestone, Draganfly highlighted that its proprietary pathogen and surface spray is an innovative organic sanitizer capable of up to 24-hour pathogen sequestration and kill-efficacy. The company’s patented drone technology further enables crews to thoroughly spray stadiums, arenas, and other large venues in just four to six hours.

Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly, sums up:

We are pleased to have reached this milestone as part of our ongoing work to establish ourselves as leaders in the emerging health safety and response industry. We see this as a growing space as the world becomes more aware of the requirements for health safety and response systems like the services that Draganfly provides. As we progress from the global pandemic to endemic, we see the awareness, and the demand for these services continues to grow.

