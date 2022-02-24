Flyability opens doors to new APAC headquarters in Singapore

Flyability, the Switzerland-based maker of the popular Elios range of drones for indoor and confined-space inspections, is establishing a new Asia-Pacific (APAC) regional hub in Singapore.

The expansion brings the total number of Flyability global offices up to four, with the company having a dedicated presence in the US, China, Switzerland, and Singapore.

Explaining that the new office will serve as the center for the company’s activities in the APAC region, Flyability cofounder and CEO Patrick Thévoz says:

Singapore’s capability as a global innovation hub with advanced technological and digital infrastructure was a key factor in our decision to make it the center of our Asia-Pacific regional hub. With our presence here, we aim to support the organization’s growth and provide best-in-class service to our partners and customers. With offices in Switzerland, the US, China, and now Singapore, we truly are a global company, providing internal inspection solutions that help keep people safe throughout the world.

In addition to establishing a new sales office, Flyability is also opening up a Center of Excellence (CoE) in Singapore. This is being done in partnership with Viscoy, a specialist supplier of remote visual inspection tools. Flyability says the CoE will support industries across the region in areas such as training and upskilling to enable safer and cost-effective inspections with indoor drones.

Pointing out that the company has continued to have a significant presence in the region, Niels Delore, who will serve as the general manager of APAC for Flyability, stresses:

By having a team here, we hope to strengthen our relationship with our partners and customers while building inroads to new markets that we’re excited to explore. We are grateful for the support from the Economic Development Board (EDB) of Singapore, the Swiss Chamber of Commerce Singapore, the Swiss Business Hub (SBH), the Swiss Embassy, and OneHR Singapore in supporting us to establish our presence here in this region.

