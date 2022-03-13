DJI Mavic 3 drone combo is $300 off in this special 24-hour deal

Want DJI’s best prosumer drone yet but can’t digest its budget-breaking price? You may want to check out this special 24-hour discount deal to get $300 off on the Mavic 3 Drone Fly More Combo with RC Pro Controller.

Adorama is hosting a one-day sale on the Mavic 3 RC Pro drone bundle today. Typically retailing for $4,199, you can buy the Mavic 3 Drone Fly More Combo with DJI’s latest RC Pro Controller for $3,899 if you place the order before March 14, 11:59 p.m. EST.

Mavic 3, the newest member of the DJI drone family, comes with a superb 4/3 CMOS Hasselblad camera, omnidirectional obstacle avoidance, and up to 46 minutes of flight time to deliver unprecedented flight performance and content creation experience. Its upgraded hardware and software can process 5.1K video at 50fps in supple and nuanced color with heightened low-light sensitivity, and it supports 4K/120fps for higher-quality results for slow-motion footage.

The RC Pro controller, meanwhile, is designed for professional aerial photography. It comes with the latest-generation processor and increased storage capacity, leveraging powerful O3+ video transmission technology and adopting the control stick design of the DJI FPV drone for more precise maneuvering.

Together, the cutting-edge Mavic 3 drone and the top-of-the-line RC Pro controller make for an unbeatable combo, which makes this a great time to hop onto a solid discount deal from Adorama.

For $3,899, you will get a DJI Mavic 3 5.1K drone, RC Pro Controller, three intelligent flight batteries, six pairs of low-noise propellers (three sets), battery charging hub, 65W portable charger, storage cover, ND filters set (ND4\8\16\32), convertible carrying bag, RC-N1 remote controller and its accessories, USB Type-C cable, as well as a one-year DJI warranty.

