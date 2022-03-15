Dronamics expands European drone delivery network with new ports in Denmark and Germany

Bulgarian cargo drone developer and operator, Dronamics, is expanding its European drone delivery network with two new locations: Germany and Denmark.

Dronamics says it is entering into partnerships with Germany’s Mannheim City Airport and UAS Denmark Test Center at Odense’s Hans Christian Andersen Airport. Both will host the Dronamics flagship Black Swan largo cargo drones, enabling same-day delivery service and providing access to more than six million people within a 1-hour drive of the airports.

With a capacity of 350 kg and a flying range of up to 2.500 km, Dronamics unveiled the first unit of its Black Swan aircraft in December 2021. The aircraft’s first commercial flights, connecting Malta to Italy, are scheduled for later this year.

As Svilen Rangelov, cofounder and CEO of Dronamics, puts it:

We now have our very first partner in Denmark and are expanding with an important fifth location in Germany which increases our coverage area in the country. We will continue our effort to grow our pan-European network of airport partners that will host a droneport for our same-day delivery service, and our ambition is to provide full coverage of all European countries within a day.

Dirk Eggert, COO of City Airport Mannheim, is also positive that Dronamics will help the airport to develop into a pioneering infrastructure facility for the environmentally friendly development of aviation. Here’s Eggert:

Dronamics is an important partner in our efforts to develop Mannheim City. We are convinced that the short distances at Mannheim City Airport and the existing infrastructure perfectly match the requirements of this future-oriented project.

In the meantime, Michael Larsen, head of UAS Denmark Test Center, is calling Dronamics’ vision of enabling same-day shipping over long distances a perfect match with the test center’s ambitions of leading the integration of crewed and uncrewed air traffic.

It’s worth highlighting that with this expansion, Dronamics’ presence grows to a total of 42 locations in 14 European countries.

Read more: Litchi for iOS now fully supports DJI Mini 2, Mini SE drones

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos