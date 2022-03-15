Echodyne delivers radar system to the US Army’s $191 million security program

Radar platform specialist Echodyne on Tuesday announced delivery of its metamaterial detection systems providing enhanced ground and aerial security and defense capabilities to the US Army as part of a multi-year program supply contract.

The Echodyne radar tech delivered Tuesday will be integrated into the US Army’s wider $191 million Security Surveillance System (SSS) program being overseen by prime contractor Advanced Technology Systems Company (ATSC). Uses will span from perimeter protection of military installations, to preventive detection objectives during operations, and border security.

Transfer of the first shipment of Echodyne radar assets come amid rising public awareness about the increasingly furtive nature of tech-powered threats, especially remotely operated or automated UAVs. Diverse use of drones for military and criminal purposes have gained wider attention of late, especially following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Indeed, just this weekend the world skipped a breath at news a Russian drone carrying a so-called “air bomb” had flown 560 km. over several NATO countries – entirely undetected – before crash-landing in Croatia.

Echodyne calls the radar platforms involved in the current US Army program the most technologically advanced systems available, delivering top performance in a powerful device the size and weight of an iPad. Integrating the company’s breakthrough metamaterials electronically scanned array (MESA) tech, the security and defense asset is enhanced to provide robust 4D data on approaching objects – whether they’re humans, vehicles, boats, or drones.

“Echodyne radars are on the cutting edge of what’s possible with radars today – our technology is constantly outperforming industry expectations, shepherding in a new era of situational awareness,” said Eben Frankenberg, CEO of Echodyne. “We look forward to supporting ATSC as they deliver advanced security solutions under the SSS program.”

Amid the hostile uses of UAVs in military situations – and increasing malicious deployment of smaller drones in organized crime, human trafficking, drug running, and militant activity – the enhanced detection range and early warning protection from potential ground and air threats that radars provide have become critical for defense and safety purposes.

For that reason, Echodyne has developed its radar systems with counter-UAV, border security, and perimeter surveillance solutions in mind. Its customers are active players in defense, national security, and critical protection markets worldwide.

The Echodyne radars transferred this week are covered by a Delivery, Indefinite Quantity contract within the US Army’s SSS program, which has a five-year base period and three-year option to extend the period of performance.

