DJI teases March 21 product launch event

A new DJI product launch teaser has dropped. The drone manufacturer says its latest offering will be unveiled on March 21, 2022, at an online event. But it’s not going to be the new Mini 3. Here’s why…

The launch promo comes from DJI’s enterprise solutions arm that develops high-end drones for agriculture, energy, public safety, survey, mapping, et al. And this new product? This is meant “for everyday heroes,” the promo tagline says, indicating clearly toward a use case for first responders, firefighters, and search and rescue teams.

Related: Police: Without drone, locating Colorado senior would’ve been ‘nearly impossible’

Long-time DJI tipster @OsitaLV suggests the March 21 launch event could see not one, but two products being announced: supposedly a new foldable Matrice drone and an automatic drone nest compatible with this new drone.

It’s also worth noting that this DJI teaser has surfaced only a few hours after tipsters started sharing leaked pictures of a new rumored industrial aircraft from the drone maker.

This rumored new drone, which is being referred to as M400 RTK or M30 online, looks like a cross between the DJI Matrice 300 RTK (DJI’s flagship commercial drone system) and the company’s new prosumer drone, Mavic 3. The rumor mill goes on to suggest that this drone could be compatible with the 7-inch, high-brightness DJI RC Plus remote controller that hit the FCC database last month.

See more First leaked photo? Rumor said it is M30, a foldable drone, and work with DJI RC Plus pic.twitter.com/I5fg6cjtNJ — 航拍世家 打手 (@DealsDrone) March 15, 2022

Meanwhile, the animation DJI has published with the event date certainly looks interesting, but it doesn’t reveal much.

See more For Everyday Heroes



Join us for the DJI Enterprise New Product Launch Event.



Save The Date: March 21, 2022 | 09:00 AM EDT



Learn More: https://t.co/6cZXOl21uu pic.twitter.com/I9ahMH25B4 — DJI Enterprise (@DJIEnterprise) March 16, 2022

The March 21 event will be streamed on DJI’s official YouTube channel and the company website, starting at 9 a.m. EDT.

Read more: DJI Mini 3 shell leak hints at design revamp for beginner drone

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos