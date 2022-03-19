The Buzz Podcast: New DJI enterprise drone, more on Mini 3

Join Yifei and Seth for this week’s weekly round-up of news from the drone industry. Each week they discuss the top stories and pick a drone video of the week.
- DJI teases March 21 product launch event
- M400 RTK? M30? Leakers share photo of rumored DJI enterprise drone [Update]
- DJI Mini 3 shell leak hints at design revamp for beginner drone
