DJI’s Phantom 4 RTK could be replaced with a new ’SE’ version

Phantom 4 RTK with remote

According to leaker DealsDrone, DJI’s stock of Phantom 4 RTKs will run out sometime this month, and the company has decided to replace the offering with a new Phantom 4 RTK SE drone.

In a tweet, DealsDrone shared an image of a letter from DJI stating that the Phantom 4 RTK stock will run out in March 2022 and will no longer be available for purchase. The letter then said that the drone would be replaced with the Phantom 4 RTK SE with both a combo and SDK purchasing options.

Overall, it does not look like any significant changes will come with the SE version; however, the letter notes that it will not come with an Intelligent Flight Battery charger. Instead, DJI will sell the charger as a stand-alone product in the future. The power cord also changed from 160w to 100w. Hopefully a price drop will accompany these changes.

The return of a Phantom 4 RTK drone with the SDK controller is a massive boost for pilots who want to use their own iPad or Android tablets. This option seems to have a more stripped-down assortment of accessories but will still come with the essential items like two batteries, a microSD card, and a carrying case.

What comes in the box with a Phantom 4 RTK SE

Combo

  • Aircraft x 1
  • Remote control with screen x 1
  • Propeller x 4 pairs
  • Intelligent Flight Battery x 2
  • Power adapter x 1
  • AC power cord x 1
  • 65w portable charger x 1
  • WB37 Remote Controller Intelligent Battery x 1
  • WB37 battery charger x 1
  • Gimbal lock x 1
  • MicroSD Card x 1
  • Micro USB cable x 1
  • USB-C cable x 1
  • USB-C OTG cable x 1
  • Wireless network card x 1
  • Carrying case x 1

SDK

  • Aircraft x 1
  • SDK remote control x 1
  • Propeller x 4 pairs
  • Intelligent Flight Battery x 2
  • Power adapter x 1
  • AC power cord x 1
  • Gimbal lock x 1
  • MicroSD card x 1
  • Micro USB cable x 1
  • Carrying case x 1

The leaked letter says the new Phantom 4 RTK SE will be available to pre-order sometime in April. However, this could be the date when enterprise dealers can pre-order, not consumers, but we will have to wait and find out for DJI to confirm the rumor.

