SkyeBrowse is relaunching its Android app to support all DJI drones

Drone reality capture platform SkyeBrowse realized years ago its Android app was a mess. So, they scrapped it. But now, the New Jersey startup says it’s got a massive app design overhaul in the works – because not all users who want to convert their DJI drone video into a high-resolution 3D model at the speed of coffee use iOS devices.

SkyeBrowse’s 3D mapping software can create accurate 3D models within minutes, without any training. It’s changing the way first responders get their jobs done. In just two years of its inception, the company has saved law enforcement departments over 50,000 hours of manpower and $5 million on accident reconstruction.

But those numbers could be much higher if SkyeBrowse was accessible to more users. This is why the team has spent the last six months redesigning its Android app from the ground up to support almost every drone.

The initial release, however, would focus only on DJI drones and devices.

The SkyeBrowse Android app, expected to lose its beta tag in the coming weeks, will release with support for the DJI M300, DJI Mavic Mini, DJI Mavic Mini SE, DJI Mini 2, DJI Air 2, DJI Air 2S, and DJI Mavic 2 Enterprise Advanced.

At the same time, all DJI smart controllers and Crystal Sky devices would also be compatible. The only exceptions would be the new Mavic 3 and Matrice 30 enterprise aircraft, as well as the DJI FPV drone.

And in case you can’t wait and want to get an invite to the beta program, you can fill out this form here.

It’s worth highlighting that while the SkyeBrowse platform was conceived with law enforcement agencies in mind, other users such as fire departments, HAZMAT teams, disaster relief agencies, and construction professionals are also using the app to gain instant situational awareness.

Read more: Instant drone reality capture platform now automates paperwork too

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos