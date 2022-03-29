Autel drops new firmware update for EVO Nano, Lite drones

Autel Robotics has released a new firmware update for its EVO Nano and EVO Lite series drones, and this one includes several new features and improvements. While some new capabilities such as Dynamic Track 2.1, 8-bit Log video, and HDR video are being made available for selected models, others features like SuperDownload would benefit all EVO Lite, Lite+, Nano, and Nano+ series drones.

You will need to update the Autel Sky app first before the OTA firmware upgrade, so look out for version 1.2.2 on iOS and v1.2.16 on Android.

EVO Lite series firmware package v1.2.16

This update adds Dynamic Tracking 2.1 on EVO Lite+ for automatic subject tracking. Right now, the firmware has been optimized to follow only people. You should be able to use the drone camera to automatically track and follow a person, keeping the subject in the frame and making long action shots easier than ever.

Another new feature that comes with this update is SuperDownload, through which you can transfer videos and photos at 160Mbps. Simply place your smartphone close to the drone and connect to the Wi-Fi to achieve these amazing transfer speeds.

You should also be able to update each battery individually now, without having to reload the entire firmware.

In the meantime, Autel has also worked on some bug fixes and optimizations for the EVO Lite drones. The shot missing issue in Burst Mode has been fixed. The focus algorithm in Portrait mode has been optimized to get a more accurate focus. Expect more heading accuracy in Hyper lapse also, along with better target locking control performance in video mode.

EVO Nano series firmware package v1.2.14

If you own or are planning to buy an Autel EVO Nano+ drone, you should be able to see HDR video support and 8-bit Log video after this firmware update. This is amazing because the 8-bit Log profile gives videographers more headroom and dynamic range to adjust the video contrast, brightness, and color. And with HDR, the camera will capture frames at different exposures and automatically blend them together to provide more contrast and a wider dynamic range.

Further, similar to the EVO Lite series, the Nano series drones are also getting SuperDownload capabilities to transfer videos and photos at 160Mbps, as well as the feature to upgrade battery firmware individually.

As far as bug fixes and optimizations for EVO Nano drones, Autel has tweaked digital zoom performance to reduce the zoom response time and increase the smoothness. The blinking issue in Panorama mode on the EVO Nano+ drone has also been fixed.

For more details on the EVO Lite firmware update, click here. And you can find the complete firmware update release notes for the EVO Nano by clicking here.

