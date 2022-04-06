DJI acknowledges continued Mavic 3 GPS issues, states fix to come ‘within the next two months’

Mavic 3’s GPS connection problem has been known for quite some time now, and the most recent firmware update was supposed to fix it, but it still hasn’t done it for everyone. DroneDJ has learned that DJI has found the cause of the issue and will fix it via a firmware fix in the next two months.

In a support message sent to a Mavic 3 owner experiencing the GPS problem, DJI said it has “located the cause of this issue and will address it directly in a firmware update within the next two months.” We have since confirmed the statement with contacts at DJI that it is accurate. You can read the entire email below.

This is not the first time DJI has stated they will fix this GPS problem in a firmware patch. That’s what the Mavic 3’s 0600 firmware was supposed to fix initially. However, it is the first time DJI has made a statement on the issue since the last firmware was released, and users have begun to complain GPS acquisition is still extremely slow on a cold start.

So for those that are affected by this issue, you might have to wait a couple more months before DJI’s flagship Mavic 3 can acquire satellites as quickly as the drone’s predecessors.

Thanks for your patience. I got feedback from engineers. The latest firmware 0600 optimizes most satellite search and signal interference problems to improve the user experience. However, we are aware of user concerns regarding DJI Mavic 3’s slow satellite search upon powering on and have already located the problem. We have noticed that it takes additional time for some users’ Mavic 3 to connect to satellites in some high-latitude areas. We have located the cause of this issue and will address it directly in a firmware update within the next two months. It is worth noting that satellite acquisition time, also known as time to first fix (TTFF) is also affected by internet connection. If the aircraft is not connected to the internet, a cold start of its GPS receiver will result in a TTFF of approximately one to two minutes under ideal satellite signal conditions. A cold start can be avoided if the previous flight was within 40 minutes. In general, TTFF is significantly reduced when the aircraft is connected to the internet. User satisfaction is alwavs at the heart of our work. We will continue to improve vour experience. Once again, sorry for all the inconvenience caused. Thanks for choosing DIl products. Have a nice day!

