Leaker says DJI Mini 3 could be released by April 28

April is here and already going by quickly. All rumors have pointed to DJI announcing its newest sub-250 drone this month. Notable leaker DealsDrone has stated that DJI’s Mini 3 release date could be April 28.

According to DealsDrone, DJI is planning training of its employees for April 20. The new product in question is guessed to be the Mini 3, which was rumored to release in April late last year by DealsDrone as well. If true, the training will last into the following week when we believe DJI will announce the product.

If the rumors are true, the Mini 3 will release just in time for the peak of drone flying season. It is expected for the Mini 3 to be one of the most anticipated drone releases of 2022, based on how well received the Mini 2 was.

See more DJI has new product training after April 20, the new product is Mini 3 (I think), and the release date is guessed to be April 28 pic.twitter.com/OohhfuupkX — 航拍世家 打手 (@DealsDrone) April 8, 2022

Could we see more than one Mini 3 model released?

DJI’s Mini series of drones has always been tailored toward entry-level and casual drone flyers. So it was a slight surprise to see the first leaked packaging of the Mini 3 have the word “Pro” next to the name. This has led to speculation that two different models of the Mini 3 will be released, a standard version and a beefed-up “Pro” version.

The difference is yet to be known, but an easy item to single out could be the controller. Rumored to be released alongside the Mini 3 is a new controller with a built-in screen compatible with Mini 3 and maybe even the Air 2S. The “RC Mini” could be excluded from the standard module but included in the Pro package. However, we will have to wait for it to be leaked or for the rumored April 28 release date to know everything about the Mini 3.

