DJI Mini 3 Pro drone accidentally listed for sale (again); see photo dump

Days after a Netherlands-based DJI retailer revealed every last detail about the Mini 3 Pro drone by accidentally publishing the product page online, something similar has taken place in the UK. An authorized reseller is showing the highly-anticipated drone as available for purchase today. And according to the sale page, the 48MP, 4K/60fps drone would cost £859 (roughly $1K) with the new DJI remote controller.

The listing by Argos, which was still up at the time of publishing this post, gives access to even more product pictures than we’ve seen before (head down below for the complete gallery). It also provides an overview of the drone, confirming previously-rumored specs such as a 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor, 48MP stills, 4K/60fps video with HDR output, tri-directional obstacle avoidance, and a gimbal that rotates 90-degree for vertical shooting.

Here’s what Argos says about the DJI Mini 3 Pro drone:

The mini-sized, mega-capable DJI Mini 3 Pro is just as powerful as it is portable. Weighing less than 249 g and with upgraded safety features, it’s not only regulation-friendly, but also the safest in its series. With a 1/1.3-inch sensor and top-tier features, it redefines what it means to fly Mini. Every image is enriched with a higher dynamic range to reveal more detail in highlights and shadows.

DJI Mini 3 Pro is hands-down our safest Mini to date. Equipped with forward, backward, and downward dual-vision sensors and an all-new aircraft design, it offers a broader sensing range and enhanced safety.

DJI Mini 3 Pro is outstanding in a wide range of lighting conditions, so you can always be ready to create. The 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor features dual native ISO and supports the direct output of HDR footage.

Take your content to the next level with stunning 4K/60fps video and 48MP RAW photos. Marvel at the rich clarity of every image, even as you zoom in. Or slow things down as the world gets hectic with dramatic 1080p/120fps slow-motion video.

Quickly switch between landscape and portrait in just a tap. The re-engineered camera gimbal rotates 90-degrees, so you don’t have to compromise on image quality. True Vertical Shooting gives you detailed shots, instantly ready for social media.

DJI Mini 3 Pro drone specs

Maximum speed 16 metres per second.

Maximum flying height 4000 metres.

64 minutes charging time for 34 minutes flying time.

Suitable for outdoor use.

Controlled using remote.

Wi-Fi enabled.

Built-in camera 48MP and 4K UHD video.

Batteries required: 1 x LiPo (included).

DJI Mini 3 photos

The Mini 3 is expected to launch on May 10.

