DJI Mini 3 Pro specs leak ahead of rumored May 10 launch

There’s precious little we don’t know about the upcoming DJI Mini 3 Pro, thanks to careless retailers publishing their listings online without waiting for the drone’s official launch announcement. But while those fleeting product pages gave away pretty much all the major features and capabilities of the sub-250 gram drone, a piece of the puzzle was still missing: DJI Mini 3 spec sheet.
That changes today with notable leaker Jasper Ellens, who seemingly got his hands on the product specification sheet of the DJI Mini 3 Pro drone. Let’s dive right in!
DJI Mini 3 Pro drone leaked specs
Drone
Maximum speed 16 m/s (S mode) – 10 m/s (N Mode) – 6 m/s (C Mode)
Maximum flying height 4000 meters
Maximum flight time 34 minutes (standard battery)
Maximum flight distance 18 km
Maximum wind resistance 29 to 38 km/h (level 5)
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
Bluetooth 5.2
Operating temperature 0 to 40°C
Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) GPS + Galileo + BeiDou
Camera
Sensor 1/1.3″ CMOS / Effective pixels: 48 MP
Lens FOV: 82.1°/ Equivalent format: 24 mm | Aperture: f/1.7 / Range: from 1 m to ∞
Video 4K/2.7K/FHD / Slow Motion: 1920 x 1080
QuickShot Dronie, Rocket, Circle, Spiral, Asteroid, Boomerang
Video Transmission
Video transmission system DJI O3
Live preview quality 1080p at 30fps
Operating frequency 2.400 to 2.4835GHz | 5.725 to 5.850GHz
Transmitter Power 2.4GHz
Latency Aircraft + remote control 120 m/s (approximate)
Range with signal interference strong → about 1.5 to 3 km | medium → 3 to 7km | weak →7 to 12km
Antennas 4 antennas, 2T4R
Intelligent Flight Battery
Capacity 2453mAh
Weight 80.5g
Voltage 7.38V
Battery type Li-ion
Charging time 64 mins
Rec. charger DJI 30W USB-C or other
DJI Mini 3 Pro drone package options
- DJI Mini 3 Pro Smart Controller (new remote control with screen)
- DJI Mini 3 Pro Remote Controller (with classic RC-N1 controller)
- DJI Mini 3 Pro (without controller)
Well, it certainly looks like DJI has outdone itself with the ultralight and compact Mini 3 Pro, which is also expected to offer tridirectional obstacle avoidance.
Interestingly, the buying options listed on the leaked spec sheet indicate that DJI may sell the “Fly More Combo” also as an accessory rather than an actual bundled kit with the drone, as has been the case previously. This also corroborates another leak by Ellens today, where he claims that all the accessories will be optional buys:
