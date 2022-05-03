DJI Mini 3 Pro specs leak ahead of rumored May 10 launch

There’s precious little we don’t know about the upcoming DJI Mini 3 Pro, thanks to careless retailers publishing their listings online without waiting for the drone’s official launch announcement. But while those fleeting product pages gave away pretty much all the major features and capabilities of the sub-250 gram drone, a piece of the puzzle was still missing: DJI Mini 3 spec sheet.

That changes today with notable leaker Jasper Ellens, who seemingly got his hands on the product specification sheet of the DJI Mini 3 Pro drone. Let’s dive right in!

DJI Mini 3 Pro drone leaked specs

Drone

Maximum speed 16 m/s (S mode) – 10 m/s (N Mode) – 6 m/s (C Mode)

Maximum flying height 4000 meters

Maximum flight time 34 minutes (standard battery)

Maximum flight distance 18 km

Maximum wind resistance 29 to 38 km/h (level 5)

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

Bluetooth 5.2

Operating temperature 0 to 40°C

Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) GPS + Galileo + BeiDou

Camera

Sensor 1/1.3″ CMOS / Effective pixels: 48 MP

Lens FOV: 82.1°/ Equivalent format: 24 mm | Aperture: f/1.7 / Range: from 1 m to ∞

Video 4K/2.7K/FHD / Slow Motion: 1920 x 1080

QuickShot Dronie, Rocket, Circle, Spiral, Asteroid, Boomerang

Video Transmission

Video transmission system DJI O3

Live preview quality 1080p at 30fps

Operating frequency 2.400 to 2.4835GHz | 5.725 to 5.850GHz

Transmitter Power 2.4GHz

Latency Aircraft + remote control 120 m/s (approximate)

Range with signal interference strong → about 1.5 to 3 km | medium → 3 to 7km | weak →7 to 12km

Antennas 4 antennas, 2T4R

Intelligent Flight Battery

Capacity 2453mAh

Weight 80.5g

Voltage 7.38V

Battery type Li-ion

Charging time 64 mins

Rec. charger DJI 30W USB-C or other

DJI Mini 3 Pro drone package options

DJI Mini 3 Pro Smart Controller (new remote control with screen)

DJI Mini 3 Pro Remote Controller (with classic RC-N1 controller)

DJI Mini 3 Pro (without controller)

Well, it certainly looks like DJI has outdone itself with the ultralight and compact Mini 3 Pro, which is also expected to offer tridirectional obstacle avoidance.

Interestingly, the buying options listed on the leaked spec sheet indicate that DJI may sell the “Fly More Combo” also as an accessory rather than an actual bundled kit with the drone, as has been the case previously. This also corroborates another leak by Ellens today, where he claims that all the accessories will be optional buys:

Dealer prices (without tax) are found. Looks like all #Mini3pro accessories are sold in as option. Not included in de FMC.

Are you excited to buy the Mini 3 Pro? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

