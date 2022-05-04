Rumors on DJI Mini 3 Pro rollout expect May 5 teaser, May 10 launch

Bruce Crumley -
DJIMini 3 Pro
DJI Mini 3 Pro

The leak-a-thon of details about DJI ‘s Mini 3 Pro shows no sign of weakening, with evidence posted online today revealing a rollout schedule starting tomorrow, May 5, with a product teaser followed by the official release of the drone five days later.

Though dependable sources on DJI products under development had been predicting the May 10 launch date of the greatly anticipated Mini 3 Pro, today’s tweet by @OsitaLV of a smartphone text message provides fuller details on the company’s rollout plans.

According to that, the Shenzhen-based company is planning to go live with a teaser on Thursday at 9 p.m. local time – 3 p.m. CET, 9 a.m. EDT – and make its presentation and open up pre-ordering for its latest product at the same time on May 10. Shipping and deliveries are said to be set for May 17. 

Given the abundance of leaks in recent weeks, there might not be a great deal DJI will be able to say about its new drone that its biggest fans don’t already know – or at least intuit. That’s especially true following the uploading of full specs and product images this week by a UK retailer – the second European distributor to make that error before DJI has even acknowledge the craft exists.  

Read moreAccidental listing reveals every last detail about DJI Mini 3 Pro drone 

Despite the plethora of pre-launch dope on the drone already revealed, however, DJI will doubtless be able to count on a full virtual house when it teases and introduces the Mini 3 Pro. After all, during the recent months of leaks – and earlier bouts surrounding other products – the more the company’s fans learned about new UAVs under development, the more eager and animated they became to get the craft into their hands.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

Guides

DJI

Da-Jiang Innovations, better known as DJI, is the world leader in drone technology with about 70% of the market share worldwide. The company is best…

Mini 3 Pro

About the Author

Bruce Crumley

Bruce Crumley is journalist and writer who has worked for Fortune, Sports Illustrated, the New York Times, The Guardian, AFP, and was Paris correspondent and bureau chief for Time magazine specializing in political and terrorism reporting. He splits his time between Paris and Biarritz, and is the author of novel Maika‘i Stink Eye.
DJI Mini 3 Pro specs leak ahead of rumored launch date
DJI Mini 3 Pro drone accidentally listed for sale (agai...
Massive video leak reveals major Mini 3 drone features
DJI Mini 3 Pro drone European price leaks amid rumors o...
DJI Inspire 3: What we know from leaks so far
Everything we know about DJI’s Mini 3 so far
DJI leaker offers images of full Mini Pro 3 product lin...
High-res photos of DJI Mini 3 drone, RC leak online
Show More Comments