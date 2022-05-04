Rumors on DJI Mini 3 Pro rollout expect May 5 teaser, May 10 launch

The leak-a-thon of details about DJI ‘s Mini 3 Pro shows no sign of weakening, with evidence posted online today revealing a rollout schedule starting tomorrow, May 5, with a product teaser followed by the official release of the drone five days later.

Though dependable sources on DJI products under development had been predicting the May 10 launch date of the greatly anticipated Mini 3 Pro, today’s tweet by @OsitaLV of a smartphone text message provides fuller details on the company’s rollout plans.

According to that, the Shenzhen-based company is planning to go live with a teaser on Thursday at 9 p.m. local time – 3 p.m. CET, 9 a.m. EDT – and make its presentation and open up pre-ordering for its latest product at the same time on May 10. Shipping and deliveries are said to be set for May 17.

teaser in May 5th 21:00

announce & pre order in May 10th 21:00

Given the abundance of leaks in recent weeks, there might not be a great deal DJI will be able to say about its new drone that its biggest fans don’t already know – or at least intuit. That’s especially true following the uploading of full specs and product images this week by a UK retailer – the second European distributor to make that error before DJI has even acknowledge the craft exists.

Despite the plethora of pre-launch dope on the drone already revealed, however, DJI will doubtless be able to count on a full virtual house when it teases and introduces the Mini 3 Pro. After all, during the recent months of leaks – and earlier bouts surrounding other products – the more the company’s fans learned about new UAVs under development, the more eager and animated they became to get the craft into their hands.

