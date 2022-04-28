DJI leaker offers images of full Mini Pro 3 product line

DJI drone leaker, Jasper Ellens has been one of the many sources on the formerly confidential, now-not-so-secret Mini 3 Pro since rumors about the craft first arose earlier this year. Now the Dutch aerial sleuth has provided high-resolution imagery of the product line expected to be released in early May. Have we seen a lot of this before? Sure, but this doesn’t get old.

Though fellow DJI leaker @DealsDrone has unearthed a lot of the headline information on the company’s newest drone, Ellens can also claim his fair share of Mini 3 Pro gets. Today’s tweet with images of the full product line are among those, along with the detail of its 57 mph maximum speed capacity. Ellens Tweeted:

News just reached us that the #Mini3Pro will have a top speed of #57kmph and we finally got high definition photos / digital renders of the product line. I have put the prices beneath them for convenience. Save the date: May 10th.

Earlier this month, the Netherland’s finest (for seriously inside drone dirt, anyway) came up with photos and renderings confirming the Mini Pro 3’s external tech makeup, as well as its weight.

Apparently adept at sleeping with his eyes open, Ellens later caught site of and tweeted a Dutch retailer’s page containing the full description, specs, and price of the UAV whose existence DJI has not even deigned to acknowledge. That gave anyone interested an open window through which to lovingly ogle the craft – at least for the few hours it took before the premature flash was pulled off-line.

Today Ellens provides a sneak preview of what buyers are likely to see when unboxing the Mini 3 Pro drone, which he predicts DJI will roll out on May 10. Awaiting that date, these visual stand-ins will have to do.

