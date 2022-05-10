The Buzz Podcast 22: First thoughts on DJI’s new Mini 3 Pro

Join Yifei, Seth K, and Seth W to discuss DJI’s newest drone the Mini 3 Pro without first thoughts about flying it.

Shop DJI, Autel, or other drone products on Amazon to support the show.

New episodes of the weekly news round-up are recorded live on Friday mornings at 10:00 a.m. EST. You can watch these episodes on DroneDJ’s YouTube channel.

Follow

Yifei Zhao on Instagram

Seth Kurkowski on Twitter

Seth Weintraub on Twitter

Read More

Livestream

Subscribe to DroneDJ’s YouTube channel to never miss an episode of the weekly show.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos