The Buzz Podcast 22: First thoughts on DJI’s new Mini 3 Pro

Join Yifei, Seth K, and Seth W to discuss DJI’s newest drone the Mini 3 Pro without first thoughts about flying it.
Shop DJI, Autel, or other drone products on Amazon to support the show.
New episodes of the weekly news round-up are recorded live on Friday mornings at 10:00 a.m. EST. You can watch these episodes on DroneDJ’s YouTube channel.
Follow
Read More
- DJI Mini 3 Pro review: the perfect drone for social media influencers and start-up cinematographers
- DJI Mini 3 Pro drone officially announced: Top 10 things to know
- Accompanying the Mini 3 Pro: DJI’s slick, built-in screen RC
- DJI Mini 3 Pro unboxing: What do you get inside the box and the Fly More Kit?
- DJI Mini 3 Pro review: 249g pocket drone plays with the big boys – 9to5Mac
Subscribe
Livestream
Subscribe to DroneDJ’s YouTube channel to never miss an episode of the weekly show.