The Buzz Podcast 23: New delivery drones, Mavic 3 parachute, and more

Join Yifei and Seth for this week’s weekly round-up of news from the drone industry. Each week they discuss the top stories and pick a drone video of the week.
New episodes of the weekly news round-up are recorded live on Friday mornings at 10:00 a.m. EST. You can watch these episodes on DroneDJ’s YouTube channel.
- Flytrex adds Jersey Mike’s subs to its NC drone delivery list
- UK’s Royal Mail to deliver post by drone on 50 new routes
- Wingcoper 198 delivery drone passes FAA Special Class Airworthiness milestone
- Accompanying the Mini 3 Pro: DJI’s slick, built-in screen RC
- DJI Mini 3 Pro drone officially announced: Top 10 things to know
- AVSS offers urgent flight termination protection for DJI Mavic 3s
Livestream
