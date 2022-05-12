Flytrex adds Jersey Mike’s subs to its NC drone delivery list

Israeli on-demand drone delivery specialist Flytrex has expanded its roster of client businesses in its showcase North Carolina operation by adding orders from sub sandwich maker Jersey Mike’s to the array of items it is flying to consumers’ backyards.

Flytrex announced the expansion of its North Carolina client list today, only about six weeks after it revealed it would be starting up a second base of drone delivery operations in Texas’ Dallas–Fort Worth metro area. The addition of Jersey Mike’s to its food, drinks, and retail partners in North Carolina signals a further reinforcement of its activity in the three towns it serves there, providing aerial transport of orders to customers’ backyards within five minutes.

The new partnership also suggests Flytrex may be seeking to fuel activity by teaming up with increasingly larger restaurant and retail businesses. It describes Jersey Mike’s as one of the country’s fastest-growing franchises in the US, ranking fourth on the Entrepreneur’s 2022 Franchise 500 list.

“We’re excited to team up with Jersey Mike’s to deliver subs throughout the skies of North Carolina and look forward to expanding our partnership everywhere they deliver their delicious food,” said Yariv Bash, CEO and cofounder of Flytrex. “Drone delivery is accelerating quicker than anyone could have anticipated, and we are thrilled to be at the forefront of that movement – using our technology to ensure retailers and restaurants can stay ahead of the ultrafast delivery curve.”

Another major Flytrex client company in North Carolina is Brinker International, owner of Chili’s Grill & Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy and virtual brands It’s Just Wings and Maggiano’s Italian Classics. Significantly, Brinker also became a leading advocate for and subsequently business customer of Flytrex’s move to launch drone delivery services in Dallas-Fort Worth. Presumably, Jersey Mike’s might join that linkup in Texas if and when it looks to stimulate business there.

Flytrex introduced drone delivery operations in North Carolina in September 2020, beginning in Fayetteville and soon expanding to the town of Raeford. A year later it opened its third North Carolina UAV base in Holly Springs.

A waiver obtained from the Federal Aviation Administration allows the company to fly orders within a one-nautical-mile radius in its North Carolina activity, allowing it to cover over 10,000 potential homes in the area. It obtained a similar waiver for the new Texas operation.

