AVSS offers urgent flight termination protection for DJI Mavic 3s

Professional users of DJI Mavic 3s can soon acquire protection for their drones during sudden flight termination situations, thanks to plug-and-play parachute recovery tech that provides additional safety capabilities as well.

Canadian drone security specialist AVSS says it has begun taking orders for its parachute recovery system, developed specifically for DJI Mavic 3 and Mavic 3 Cine drones, with deliveries slated for August. Those PRS-MAVIC units broaden the range of AVSS back-up products for DJI enterprise craft like the M300 RTK and M200 series. The new gear for Mavic 3 aircraft will be sold for $1,900 (that’s US, not Canadian, eh?)

As the case with all its tech, AVSS’s PRS-MAVIC are designed to allow business and public administration users to operate missions – ranging from drone delivery to mapping, first responder to infrastructure inspections – with the assurance that both their drones and anyone beneath them will be safe from unplanned descents in the case of sudden flight termination.

In addition to a parachute system to bring a UAV in an aborted outing down safely, the PRS-MAVIC also integrates Flight Termination, Automatic Triggering, and Manual Triggering devices to cover a full range of incident scenarios and responses. Also of interest to professional drone operators is the unit’s plug-and-play design, which averts incapacitation of craft when they must be sent to suppliers for back-up capabilities to be installed.

AVSS’s enlargement of its parachute recovery system offer to Mavic 3s was not only a logical step, says company vice president of operations Mariah Murray, but also a reaction to growning customer demand.

Announcement of the release also comes in the wake of the European Union Aviation Safety Agency publishing new enhanced containment provisions for drones. Those allow operators to comply by declaring their craft have been outfitted with systems that will prevent craft from flying into unauthorized areas, and capabilities to deal with sudden mission termination.

“Over the last several years, AVSS has developed several ASTM F3322-18 compliant parachute recovery and flight termination systems for drone manufacturers and DJI platforms,” Murray explained. “We received numerous requests for our product to be equipped on the DJI Mavic 3 since December, and we are pleased to supply and support our more than 50 authorized DJI dealer network to enable flight over people and comply with EASA’s PDRA requirements for an independent activation of a flight termination system.”

