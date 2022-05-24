Snap Pixy drone sports EASA ‘open’ category CE C0 class identification label

Snap’s new pocket-sized Pixy selfie drone, which is available for purchase only in the US and France, comes with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) “Open” category CE C0 class identification label stamped on its battery compartment.

While it must be pointed out that European regulatory authorities are yet to provide drone manufacturers with a complete list of standards that would ensure compliance with various class categories, if there’s any drone expected to pass the requirements for class C0, it would be the 101-gram Pixy.

Capable of capturing 2.7K 30 fps video – just like DJI’s cheapest drone yet, the Mini SE – the $230 Pixy flying camera is billed as the perfect companion to social media app Snapchat.

By default, the videos from flights are transferred wirelessly and saved into Snapchat Memories. From there, users can leverage the app’s editing tools to customize the content using features such as Hyperspeed, Bounce, Orbit 3D, and Jump Cut.

The good part is that Snap is not keen to lock the content created with Pixy exclusively to its own network; you can always download the videos you’ve created and share to other platforms.

Nonetheless, Snapchat’s parent company Snap knows the drone’s appeal will be limited to those who use its video-sharing app extensively. And, therefore, it’s selling only a limited number of units of the drone “while supplies last.” Currently, the estimated shipping time for the product is 13-14 weeks – up from 11-12 weeks shipping date at the time of launch.

Meanwhile, EASA says the use of drones with class identification labels C0, C1, C2, C3, and C4 will now be mandatory in the Open category only from January 1, 2024 (unless privately built drones are used).

Read more: DJI Avata leaked photos provide first look at indoor FPV drone

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos