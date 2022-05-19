DJI Avata leaked photos provide first look at indoor FPV drone

DJI, the world’s top drone maker, has suffered yet another leak. Actual photos of the DJI Avata FPV drone have surfaced online, fanning speculation that the rumored CineWhoop product may just see a summer launch.

The images come courtesy of @OsitaLV, a dependable source for DJI leaks. The photos show Avata sporting a DJI FPV-style battery, bottom obstacle-avoidance sensors, and ducted three-inch CineWhoop propellers with five blades. A higher number of blades typically mean more thrust for the drone and more control for the operator.

You can also see a single-axis gimbal, which would primarily focus on stabilizing the roll axis so that the horizon line stays flat. DJI has already developed proprietary Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) technology to make footage from its action cameras smooth even during the most dynamic movements. It’s likely that would come in handy to power the Avata too.

According to a previous leak, DJI Avata is expected to offer remarkable image quality – similar to that of the newly-launched Mini 3 Pro drone.

Rumors also suggest that the completely pre-built, ready-to-fly FPV drone will weigh less than 500 grams.

Since the drone looks extensively used in the leaked images, it’s possible DJI has been testing the prototype for a while now.

DJI Avata is expected to release sometime between July and August. The drone manufacturer is clearly looking to tap deeper into the lucrative FPV market out there, and it will be pretty interesting to see what Avata finally looks like when it comes out. For now, though, we will have to make do with the leaked images.

DJI Avata leaked photos

