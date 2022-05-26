SKYMAGIC to stage record-setting drone show at Vivid Sydney

Leading drone show conceptualization and performing company, SKYMAGIC, will be at work this Sunday for the return of the Vivid Sydney creative festival, where a record 600 UAVs will light up the sky in a choreographed spectacle.

Vivid Sydney returns after a two-year pause imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. For a little more than three weeks it will host events, exhibits, and shows by artists and musicians from around the world. As part of those festivities, London- and Singapore-based SKYMAGIC will orchestrate a show featuring 600 of its proprietary drones, setting a Southern Hemisphere record for the number of UAVs performing at once.

The May 29th evening display will celebrate the launch of the Paramount+ streaming service in the region. It follows a similar drone show for a 2021 Paramount+ Latin America rollout event in Mexico City. The theme of the performance above Sydney Habour will be “Unique Stories, Iconic Stars, and a Mountain of Entertainment.”

“We are delighted to have the opportunity to reunite with Paramount to deliver what will be the largest drone show ever deployed in Australia as part of the Vivid Sydney annual light festival,” said SKYMAGIC cofounder and chief operations officer Hitomi Uematsu. “It also sees SKYMAGIC perform for the first time in this amazing country, and we look forward to bringing some joy and making friends along the way.”

Drone show fans who can’t be on hand for the latest SKYMAGIC drone display may watch it over the Paramount+ livestream, as well as Vivid Sydney social platforms.

The Sydney Vivid performance is the latest in a series of high-profile and acclaimed SKYMAGIC drone shows. Those include the spectacular London New Year’s Eve extravaganza, and three UAV choreographies flown twice each night for the Dubai Shopping Festival.

Vivid Sydney was one of the top annual Aussie events that officials were forced to cancel during two years of pandemic-battling measures, and its return is being hailed as a much-needed shift back toward normality. To celebrate that, said Stuart Ayres, Australia’s Minister for Enterprise, Investment and Trade, Tourism and Sport, all stops are being pulled to stage the festival’s return.

“Paramount+ and SKYMAGIC have wowed audiences across the globe with similar drone shows and I’m looking forward to a blockbuster display at Vivid Sydney 2022,” Ayres said. “Vivid Sydney is an open invitation for Sydneysiders and visitors from Australia and the world to come and experience Sydney at its creative best after dark. The 2022 festival has been two years in the making and is not to be missed.”

