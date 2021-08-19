EHang factory tour: Watch incredible flying taxi manufacturing process [Video]

Ever wondered how flying taxis get made? EHang, a pioneer in passenger-grade drones and urban air mobility solutions, has released a behind-the-scenes video that shows off the company’s fully-operational flying taxi production facility in all its glory.

Now, we don’t know if EHang had plans to release this video all along, but it comes to us in the wake of “EHang Investor Day” getting canceled. The Chinese company had initially promised an in-person factory tour to investors on August 18. But when tightening COVID-19 restrictions made travel and gatherings unfeasible, EHang decided to keep its word through a virtual tour instead.

The EHang production facility is located in South China’s Yunfu city. It measures approximately 24,000 square meters in gross floor area, housing all major autonomous aerial vehicle production processes.

You can see the manufacturing of key components, a Computer Numerical Control processing center, a painting workshop, a carbon fiber composite airframes processing area, a research and training center, and a dedicated outdoor flight test vertiport. EHang began the production of its iconic two-seater electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft at this facility in late June 2021.

Video of EHang flying taxi factory unit

It’s noteworthy how quickly China is progressing toward becoming a frontrunner in the flying taxi space – just like it dominates the global drone industry through companies like DJI and Autel Robotics.

While other flying car companies are struggling to get piloted craft off the ground, EHang has been routinely carrying passengers and employees on multiple test flights for the last few years. Outside of China, the company is eyeing Japan as a potential market for commercial drone-based transport and delivery services as early as 2023. It also has several eco-tourism projects underway in Europe and Southeast Asia.

More recently, EHang has ventured into public safety space with the release of the new EH216F firefighting drone that is capable of breaking high-rise windows and extinguishing fires. Watch it in action here:

Read more: Volocopter eyes flights outside city limits with 4-seater drone taxi

FTC: DroneDJ is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos