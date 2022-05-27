Heisha unveils D50 drone-in-a-box charging station for DJI, Autel drones

Autonomous drone charging station hardware manufacturer Heisha has launched its smallest drone dock yet, the D50. The new drone-in-a-box solution is compatible with a wide variety of aircraft that use 2S-4S batteries, such as the DJI Mavic and Phantom drones as well as Autel, Skydio, and Parrot products.

To make the docking station more compact, Heisha has reduced the size of its landing board from 60cm to 50 cm. However, the size reduction has not come at the cost of precision landing technology, with the company claiming a landing accuracy of 3cm.

Weighing 55kg and measuring 91.6 x 70 x 44.7 cm with its canopy opened and weather station excluded, the Heisha D50 drone dock follows a modular design to simplify maintenance.

The solution offers multiple security features for the drone as well. The first is an infrared sensor (pictured above) that keeps a tab on the battery temperature. Then comes an air conditioning system that keeps the batteries cool (or warm, if it’s winters) – quite like how DJI’s own drone-in-a-box product does. In the meantime, a thermal insulation layer ensures that the core components are sealed away from external temperatures.

Temperatures are capped between +55 and -35 degrees Celsius, meaning if the temperature is not within these limits, the charging will not start. There are a ton of other weather sensors and overcurrent protection mechanisms as well to keep the drone safe inside the IP55 rated product. Charging time, meanwhile, is 40 minutes.

For remote monitoring and management of the D50 drone docking station, Heisha offers software called Q100. The system can check the device’s canopy, charging bars, air conditioner, weather sensors, and the remote controller for any errors and alert the operator.

The D50 drone dock is priced at $6,999.

