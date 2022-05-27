Skyports strikes new vertiport infrastructure partnership in Japan

Bruce Crumley -
air taxisJapanAAMSkyportsvertiports
Skyports vertiports taxi AAM

Pursuing a similar strategy it introduced in the US, vertiport infrastructure specialist Skyports is teaming up with Japan’s largest parking lot and car sharing operator, PARK24 CO., to adapt existing structures as hosts of future air taxi and other advance air mobility (AAM) services.

Skyports made the announcement Friday, saying it had signed a memorandum of understanding to explore development and integration of vertiport infrastructure for air taxis and other AAM applications in PARK24’s network of lots. The move follows Skyports’ pairing last year with US group LAZ Parking to develop vertiports in lots and elevated parking garages, initially in the Los Angeles area before broadening that to other major cities.

Under its new agreement in Japan, Skyports will participate in exploratory work, including feasibility assessments the in Kansai Region. That will aim to determine which of PARK24’s lots are suitable for vertiport infrastructure development for air taxi and other AAM purposes

The search will focus on Osaka and other urban areas expected to benefit from next-generation air transportation, and target existing facilities capable of facilitating the take-off and landing of craft, their recharging, and operation of ground mobility services like PARK24’s shared riding activity.

As part of that link up, Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance Co., and Skyports investor and trading company Kanematsu Corporation will join the partnership to provide various services in support of air taxi and AAM vertiport development.

The quartet will also establish a joint business plan for the outfitting and operation of those facilities, and examine the business case for first and last mile car sharing services for AAM operators.

“Skyports is proud to partner with PARK24, Kanematsu Group, and Aioi Nissay Dowa to contribute our expertise in vertiport design, development and operations, and bring AAM a step closer for the Japanese people,” said Yun-Yuan TAY, head of Skyports’ Asia-Pacific division. “The partnership will enable us to leverage PARK24’s extensive portfolio of facilities for vertiport development to unlock value for PARK24’s customers, partners, and the users in surrounding communities. We look forward to playing a part in this first critical step in enhancing mobility services with our partners, as we work collectively to accelerate the development and adoption of AAM in Japan.”

Concurrent to that work, Skyports plans to continue consultations with regulatory bodies and local communities in Japan to pursue and advance the country’s future air taxi and AAM ecosystem, while putting a premium on safety, connectivity, and accessibility priorities. 

Guides

air taxis

Japan

AAM Skyports vertiports

About the Author

Bruce Crumley

Bruce Crumley is journalist and writer who has worked for Fortune, Sports Illustrated, the New York Times, The Guardian, AFP, and was Paris correspondent and bureau chief for Time magazine specializing in political and terrorism reporting. He splits his time between Paris and Biarritz, and is the author of novel Maika‘i Stink Eye.
