Draganfly announces Commander 3 XL weather-resistant, multiuse drone

draganfly Commander 3 XL drone

Canadian drone manufacturer Draganfly has announced the launch of its new North American-made Commander 3 XL drone. Draganfly is calling the high-endurance, weather-resistant, multirotor UAV the “Swiss Army Knife” of drones.

The easy to assemble and transport drone is compatible with a wide range of interchangeable payloads, including optical and thermal imaging solutions, specialized delivery containers, and Draganfly’s new LiDAR system which comes with a scanning range of 750m.

The drone’s fuselage consists of a simple rectangular tube. According to the manufacturer, each component has been designed specifically to ensure the airframe can pack down into a transportable case.

The propellers, for example, can be quick-release or folding. Two quick-release arm assemblies insert into either end of the tube. Landing folds below each motor along the length of the arm. Batteries are semi-permanently attached to carrier plates, which allows for automatic connection during installation.

Draganfly Commander 3 XL can stay airborne for a maximum of 50 minutes. It comes with a 24-mile flight range, supporting maximum airspeed of 45 miles.

Pointing out that the drone supports both automated and manual flight operations, Draganfly says it foresees Commander 3 XL being leveraged across a variety of markets including public safety and agriculture.

Cameron Chell, president and CEO of Draganfly, sums up:

As drone use continues to rise, industry leaders are looking for sophisticated solutions that are versatile, reliable, and secure. Our Commander 3 XL drones will help a variety of major markets improve their business outputs and profitability.

Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.
