DJI releases new firmware update for Mavic 3 drone, and it’s a big one

DJI has just released a massive new firmware update for its flagship Mavic 3 drone. Among other things, the update adds Pro settings and RAW photo capture to the zoom camera as well as HLG support for the main camera.

When the Mavic 3 was announced in November last year, fans were dismayed to find out that several exciting new features would be added to the drone much later through firmware updates. And there have indeed been many notable firmware updates since then:

But the one aspect of the dual-camera system drone that has remained sorely underutilized until now is the 162mm tele lens with 28x Hybrid Zoom (digital + optical) and an aperture of f/4.4. Aircraft firmware v01.00.0700 unlocks the full potential of this tele lens, enabling the Mavic 3 to finally justify its $2,049 price tag.

We will be sharing the complete list of improvements and new features that come packed with the drone’s latest firmware. But before that, make sure to update your RC-N1 remote controller firmware to v04.13.0600 and DJI RC Pro remote controller firmware to v03.01.0700. You will also need to update the DJI Fly app (both iOS and Android) to v1.6.4 to see the new features.

Adds switch to the Tele Camera in photo mode, including single shot, AEB, burst and timed shot, supports JPEG, RAW, JPEG+RAW photo format, and ISO and shutter speed settings.

Adds switch to the Tele Camera in video mode, supporting 4K@25/30/50fps, 1080p@25/30/50fps format, and ISO and shutter speed settings.

Adds HLG for the Hasselblad camera.

Adds 1080p/200fps to Slow Motion when using the Hasselblad camera.

Adds HLG and D-Log to shoot MasterShots and QuickShots (not including Asteroid).

Digital zoom reaches up to 3x in normal video mode when using the Hasselblad camera.

Adds support to FocusTrack, QuickShots (not including Asteroid), MasterShots, and Hyperlapse for the aircraft when the Wide-Angle Lens is mounted.

Adds ProRes 422 and ProRes 422 LT format to the Hasselblad camera of Mavic 3 Cine.

Adds one-second option to interval time setting when using Hyperlapse on Mavic 3 Cine.

Adds DJI Mavic 3 D-Log to Rec.709 vivid LUT, providing a more vivid color effect. You can download the LUT via the DJI support website.

Adds new Nifty option for Bypassing when using APAS 5.0. The option comes into play if dynamic footage is your priority. It’ll allow you to bypass obstacles much closer than previous options while offering a smooth trajectory.

Adds Reset All Settings and Clear All Data options (refer to the Mavic 3 User Manual v1.6 for details).

Adds support for Japanese RID requirements.

Increases Home Point refresh rate.

Optimizes the focus performance when recording with the Tele Camera.

Optimizes the stability of the aircraft when shooting a Hyperlapse.

Fixes the issue wherein pilots were unable to use Hyperlapse when flying near a Flight Altitude Limit Zone.

Meanwhile, the RC Pro controller firmware update also adds more custom functions for buttons and dials, in addition to fixing some minor bugs.

To learn how to update the firmware on your DJI Mavic 3 drone, read our step-by-step tutorial. You can also explore Mavic 3 buying options on Amazon.

