DJI teases June 15 product launch event as more RS 3 images leak

A new DJI product launch teaser has dropped just now. The technology giant says its latest offerings will be announced on June 15, 2022, and they would help you to “set a new standard.”

The latest product launch promo comes from DJI’s “Pro” solutions arm which is dedicated to developing innovative imaging products for filmmakers. And with leaked images of what’s expected to be the third-generation DJI Ronin-S camera stabilizer already doing the rounds, there’s a good chance we would be introduced to the RS 3 gimbal on June 15.

First, let’s take a look at the teaser…

So, you can see the brand name “Ronin” displayed prominently above, but that’s only one part of the picture. There are two more components out there that provide a hint at what other innovations DJI could unveil next week.

The first of the two, at the top, is a camera. And if the latest DJI filmmaking products such as the Ronin 4D camera are anything to go by, it’s one that would likely integrate a LiDAR range sensor to automatically and instantly maintain perfect focus in even the most dynamic of situations.

Meanwhile, the bottom part of the picture hints toward a wireless transmission system, because when you see the dynamic teaser for the event on DJI’s website, you can clearly see antennas sticking out from the product.

After the teaser was shared on social media, prolific leaker @DealsDrone managed to dig up the FCC IDs of the upcoming products. They also mention a video transmitter along with the DJI RS 3 and DJI RS 3 Pro gimbals, thus confirming our suspicions:

And now, here are all the images of DJI RS 3 and DJI RS 3 Pro that have leaked online, including the ones that have been shared today by leakers @DealsDrone and @OsitaLV…

As you might have noticed, the DJI RS 3 gimbal follows the same form factor as the previous generation RS 2, which is not necessarily a bad thing. With a similar design, you wouldn’t need to familiarize yourself with a new system and would be able to switch back and forth between the two easily.

Stay locked into DroneDJ for more news from DJI’s product launch event on June 15.

