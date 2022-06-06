Leak shows DJI FPV Goggles for rumored Avata CineWhoop drone

A photo of the DJI FPV goggles for the rumored Avata drone has leaked online. The CineWhoop-style drone is expected to release in July.

Leaker @DealsDrone shared two new images over the weekend that show the DJI Avata drone and the FPV goggles the product is expected to ship with.

The new goggles look considerably smaller in size than the FPV Goggles V2 that comes with the DJI FPV Drone Combo. They also seem to feature only two antennas, compared to DJI FPV Goggles V2’s omnidirectional antennas.

DJI has maintained that having four antennas is necessary to support left-hand circular polarization as well as to strengthen signal receiving and communication between DJI FPV Goggles, RC, and Air Unit. While we’ll take the newly-leaked image with a grain of salt, it would be interesting to see how the new goggles stack up against the immersive experience assured by the V2.

Here’s a closer look at the DJI Avata drone and the accompanying FPV goggles:

DealsDrone has previously leaked some other information about the upcoming drone, indicating what the DJI Avata’s specs and features could look like.

According to the leaker, Avata will be compact, weighing around 500g. Thanks to its ducted three-inch propellers, the drone will be able to fly indoors. The photo quality delivered by Avata is expected to be at par with the new Mini 3 Pro with a greatly improved battery helping to keep the drone airborne longer.

The leaker further suggests that DJI Avata would support a vibration function and a head chase mode. Meanwhile, you’d also be able to connect the goggles to your smartphone.

