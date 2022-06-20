DJI Inspire 3 looks ready for takeoff in leaked photo

A new photo of what’s supposed to be DJI’s best filmmaking drone has leaked online.

The nighttime image, shared by notable leaker OsitaLV over the weekend, gives us yet another sneak peek into the rumored Inspire 3 drone that’s expected to launch later this year around September.

Two aircraft are visible in the photo, which has led to speculation that DJI may release two versions of the upcoming Inspire 3 – just like the company did with the Mavic 3 prosumer drone.

And while this photo by itself may not reveal a whole lot about the professional drone, it’s probably the first time we are looking closely at an Inspire 3 which hasn’t been banged up by testers.

Inspire 3 ready to take off. pic.twitter.com/ddoVFUW3B2 — OsitaLV (@OsitaLV) June 18, 2022

We have previously seen the drone in a short video from a field test – that video was shared by leaker DealsDrone and corroborated by OsitaLV, wherein the latter explained that the drone would be compatible with DJI Zenmuse X9. The X9 is a gimbal camera with a full-frame sensor, built-in physical ND filters, and an interchangeable lens mount that DJI announced with the Ronin 4D cinematography system.

See more It's Inspire 3 field test, the witness who sent this video to me said it was a Zenmuse X9-like gimbal mounted on it with a super long zoom lense. I think they were running an extreme dynamic test for that new gimbal.

Sorry for the delay, but I was too busy during these days. pic.twitter.com/hm20mtFrIv — OsitaLV (@OsitaLV) April 22, 2022

However, all other leaks to date have come from prototypes that appear to have crashed during test flights. These leaks have shown Inspire 3 being tested with DJI’s P1 and X7 sensors.

thw whole video of DJI Inspire leaked pic.twitter.com/48xS2ROpzG — 航拍世家 打手 (@DealsDrone) May 31, 2022

Another detail that has been gleaned from previous leaks is that the Inspire 3 drone will come with foldable propellers – a first for the series. A retractable landing gear, meanwhile, has been retained from the earlier generation. The drone is also expected to be compatible with DJI RC Plus, the company’s new flagship remote controller for professional drones.

Possible specs for the DJI Inspire 3 drone, as shared by OsitaLV previously, include:

New O4 video transmission with dual RC

CineCore 3.1

Super 35 or large format CMOS sensor

8K 75fps, 6K 100fps, 4K 200fps

No crop in every framerate

RAW 12 bit / ProRes 4444XQ / 422HQ

Time code sync

Omni-directional obstacle avoidance

APAS Pro

High accuracy maneuvering

Somatosensory gimbal control

Portable video receiver for director

Stepless iris adjustment

