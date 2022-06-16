DJI rolls out Mavic 3 firmware update to fix IMU calibration issue

A new firmware version has just been released for the DJI Mavic 3 drone to fix the IMU calibration issue that many users are facing after updating their aircraft to v01.00.0700.

The 0700 firmware update, which came out on May 31, was packed with a ton of exciting new features including Pro settings and RAW photo capture for the zoom camera, and HLG support for the main camera. The update also solved the long-drawn GPS home point lock issue for Mavic 3 users, and essentially seemed to justify the drone’s $2,049 price tag.

However, once the drone was updated to firmware 0700, many users discovered they could not calibrate the aircraft’s IMU.

Dji there is a bug in the new Firmware of the Mavic 3 V01.0.0700 nobody can calibrate his IMU you always get this error. Hopefully this will be resolved soon. @DJIGlobal @DJISupport

Now, you don’t need to calibrate a modern drone such as the Mavic 3 before each flight. And generally, you can expect a message to pop up on your DJI app if the compass and the IMU need to be calibrated.

That said, ensuring that the IMU is working properly is extremely important because this sophisticated piece of technology is responsible for keeping your drone stable in the sky even when it’s getting hammered by the winds. And, as such, many users like to calibrate the IMU again after installing a major firmware update.

DJI Support’s initial response to the problem was to give users the following tips to calibrate the IMU:

When calibrating on the first side, do not shake the aircraft and keep it level, or the temperature calibration may fail. If the calibration fails, power on the product again. If a prompt stating that the IMU calibration is required is still shown, calibrate the IMU again. If the prompt is not displayed, IMU calibration does not need to be performed.

However, the company soon realized that resolving the error would require another firmware update.

Firmware v01.00.0800, which has been released today, focuses exclusively on fixing the Mavic 3 IMU calibration issue. Along with it, DJI RC Pro remote controller firmware is also being updated to v03.01.0800 to tackle some minor bugs.

Let us know in the comments below if you’re able to calibrate your drone’s IMU after this update. And if you need a refresher on how to update the firmware on your DJI Mavic 3 drone, you can check out our step-by-step tutorial.

