DJI has new firmware updates for Mavic 2 Enterprise series drones

DJI has released a new firmware update for Mavic 2 Enterprise, Mavic 2 Enterprise Dual, and Mavic 2 Enterprise Advanced drones.

While Mavic 2 Enterprise owners are not getting any new features with the latest June 2022 firmware update, the new software package does fix some bugs to improve the overall flying experience for users.

These are the firmware versions you need to look out for if you operate a DJI M2E drone:

Mavic 2 Enterprise Aircraft Firmware: v01.01.0920

v01.01.0920 Mavic 2 Enterprise Dual Aircraft Firmware: v01.01.0920

v01.01.0920 Mavic 2 Enterprise Advanced Aircraft Firmware: v01.00.0520

You will also need to grab Remote Controller Firmware v01.01.0600 for the M2E and M2E Dual drones. In addition, the DJI Pilot app for Android will need to be updated to v2.3.1.10. And if you run DJI Pilot on an iOS device, you can update the app to v1.1.5.

The Mavic 2 Enterprise Advanced drone, meanwhile, is compatible only with the Android version of DJI Pilot and Smart Controller. You can now update the Smart Controller Firmware to v01.01.0064, while the DJI Pilot app and DJI Assistant 2 can be updated to v2.3.1.10 and v2.1.3, respectively.

Read: DJI Inspire 3 looks ready for takeoff in leaked photo

DJI released the M2E and M2E Dual drone series in 2018 for emergency response, public safety, and inspection operations. The tech giant then upgraded its commercial fleet for professional missions with 2020’s M2EA, which added a plethora of performance upgrades to its predecessors.

We don’t know yet if a Mavic 3 Enterprise drone is in the works, but the tech giant has already released a new versatile, foldable drone series for enterprises, governments, and other professionals earlier this year. DJI’s M30 ($9,999) and M30T ($13,999) drones are compact enough to fit in a backpack. They integrate multiple high-performance sensors into one single camera payload, are controlled with an ingenious redesigned remote control, and run on upgraded Pilot 2 software, which significantly improves the flight experience.

Read: How the new DJI M30 drone helped save a life even before launch

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos