DJI Fly app update brings new features for Mini 3 Pro users

The DJI Fly app has received a fresh update (version 1.6.8) today. And it’s packed with some incredible new features for Mini 3 Pro users.

If you’re a fan of the Portrait mode on the Mini 3 Pro, this latest update of the DJI Fly app will make you very happy. The update adds support for using FocusTrack, QuickShots (including Dronie, Rocket, Circle, Helix, and Boomerang), and Hyperlypse functions in Portrait mode for DJI Mini 3 Pro. Moreover, based on user feedback, DJI has added a two-second option to the shutter interval in Hyperlapse for the drone.

You will also find a new USB mode to export files after this update. It has been added to improve the battery life of the drone. Go to Camera View > Settings > Camera to enable this mode. And make sure to update the aircraft and remote controller firmware to the latest version to use these new functions.

DJI Mini 3 Pro is shipping now

The DJI Mini 3 Pro is the latest drone to be released by DJI, with an exciting feature set including 4K/60fps video, ActiveTrack, tri-directional obstacle sensing, and 90-degree gimbal rotation to shoot high-quality vertical imaging for social media. The sub-250-gram camera drone retains the same compact foldability for packing and taking anywhere as its predecessors but it comes with more built-in features than any other DJI drone its size.

The Mini 3 Pro was announced on May 10, with an estimated shipping date of June 29 for pre-orders in North America. We’ve received a statement from the drone maker today which confirms that pre-orders are now shipping out to customers. Here’s the statement:

DJI today begins shipping Mini 3 Pro drones to customers in North America who pre-ordered them when it was first announced, and we expect all pre-order customers to have their drones in hand within two weeks. As those orders are delivered, we are excited to see the amazing images they create and encourage them to share their experiences with the most powerful and capable small drone on the market. Mini 3 Pro is now available for new orders as well, and based on current supply levels in our North American distribution channels, we expect to be able to fulfill those orders in a timely manner as well.

